Aldi is to create almost 100 new jobs in the South East.

The news comes as the German discount retailer announces 1,050 new roles across Ireland for 2021.

These new roles will include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs.

The supermarket chain will be hiring managers, assistant managers and store assistants, for shops across the country.

34 staff will be recruited in Wexford, the highest amount of vacancies in the region.

24 vacancies will be filled in Tipperary, 22 across Carlow and Kilkenny and 19 positions will be made available in Waterford.

Full details of all the roles available can be found here.