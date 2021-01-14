James Cox

Aldi and Deliveroo have teamed up to offer free grocery delivery from January 14th to February 11th in a bid to support public health guidelines and encourage people to stay at home.

Aldi and Deliveroo will remove the standard €4.99 delivery fee attached to all grocery orders for the contactless service.

Unfortunately, the German retailer has stopped short of offering the service in the South East.

Over 400 products from Aldi can be ordered through Deliveroo’s on-demand delivery service, and will be delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The partnership’s service is available to up to 1.5 million people living in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Launched in 2020, this speedy 30 minute service allows you to do your shop safely and conveniently without leaving the house, enabling people to get their grocery shopping to their doorstep in a contactless delivery or place an order and have it delivered to a loved one at another address.

Customers can avail of this free delivery on the app as often as they wish, with minimum and maximum order values of €25 to €75 remaining in place.

Aldi’s Deliveroo service is available within a 5km radius of 19 stores across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. Experienced Aldi staff will select and pack the shopping, while a Deliveroo driver will deliver the shopping to the doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.