Just under half of the employed in Ireland are women however it seems that the female population still captain the ship when it comes to household duties.

70% of women in the South East do all or most of the laundry in the household per week, according to a recent survey conducted by Beat 102 103.

1033 people took part in the online survey that aimed to see if equality exists between men and women with regards to general household activities. Of the participants, 7 out of 10 were in a relationship with someone of the opposite sex whilst just over half had one or more dependants.

Results from the survey showed that when it comes to household chores, women hold the helm, even when it comes to the less glamourous tasks.

70% of women do all or most of the household laundry each week

62% of women are responsible for doing most or all the household cleaning

68% of women are responsible for cleaning the toilet

91% of women are the ones to change the bedsheets

58% of women make the dinner each night

Meanwhile driving long journeys and helping with the homework were jobs more evenly shared between men and women.

Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins shared her opinion on the findings from the survey pointing out that more still needs to be done with regard to gender equality in the household.

“The advantages of equal partnership at home will ultimately help to create a society that is equal for women and in turn foster a workplace that is equal for women”.

“Looking at the latest data from the National Women’s Council of Ireland we can see that over 50% of women over the age of 15 are currently in the workforce and women make up 46% of all those in employment in Ireland.

“Women, however, are more likely to work part time and are, on average, paid less than men.”

The National Women’s Council data also emphasises that most of the care work is still done by women which it says comes “at a significant cost to women as they remain less economically independent and underrepresented in decision making”.

The survey by Beat was conducted as part of Diversity and Inclusion Month where the radio station looked to shine a spotlight on these topics throughout the month of September.

Listeners, social media followers and Beat staff alike had the opportunity to hear from people who have experienced living in Ireland differently.

Sparked from a conversation between CEO Gabrielle Cummins and Beat Breakfast presenter Trish Archer, the diversity and inclusion project was a task undertaken by all at the station.

Wednesday Warrior "I left sport because I felt it wasn't a place where I belonged."We're dedicating each Wednesday in September to people who're creating a more diverse South East – this week we chat to Luke Nolan who co-founded Na Gaeil Aeracha, Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ GAA Club. This is his story… Posted by Beat 102 103 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Speaking on Diversity month, Trish says it’s important for people to speak up.

“Being from Jamaica and as a person of colour, I know first-hand what it’s like to be different in Ireland.

“I also know that as a market leading station, capable of educating this crucial demographic of 15-34 year olds, Beat is ideally positioned to help make a difference.

“So, we got a team together and came up with a strategy focused on producing content that would engage our listeners and spark new, important conversations”.

Along with the survey, over the month the radio station aimed to increase visibility of people from diverse background on-air and on its social media platforms.

These included:

Providing a platform to minority artists in Ireland between 7am and 7pm. These artists usually struggle to secure primetime radio airplay.

Daily diversity and inclusion expressions explained in easy to understand language. There are many terms like whitewashing, non-binary and racialism that are often heard in society. With expert guidance from the Irish Centre for Diversity, Beat aimed to educate its 165,000 weekly audience on these terms and demonstrate how a better understanding of others can lead to more respect and ultimately a more accepting diverse and inclusive community ethos.

The station’s weekly “Wednesday Warrior” feature broadcast on air and accompanying video published online, incorporated young men and women of diverse backgrounds. The participants had all overcome individual challenges and are now living a more inclusive life here in the South East.

Beat’s digital only programme, GirlTalk, a podcast presented by Trish Archer and Shonagh Lyons featured Natasha Broomfield-Reid. Natasha is a lead facilitator on race awareness workshops in the UK and Ireland. Later in the month, the duo caught up with well-known performer RuPaulRyder for an engaging chat on diversity.

A new show was introduced on the station’s digital channel Noughty Beats called “Pride Beats” presented by Beat’s Kolyn Byrne. Kolyn’s alter ego, drag queen Joanna Ryde is planning a special appearance in the coming weeks. Kolyn is enthusiastic in his description of this fun new show on Noughty Beats “Pride Beats makes your Friday a little more fabulous with pop hits from the noughties guaranteed to get you dancing!”. The show is being well received by its ever-growing online audience.

The station also shared recommendations of books and movies either written or about people from minority groups.

Following on from Diversity and Inclusion month, Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins says still more needs to be done.

“I’m really proud of the inroads the station has made in not just celebrating diversity and inclusion but all of us are now more proactively conscious of living and breathing D&I in our everyday lives.

“We know we’re on a journey and the work can’t just stop because September is over.”