Air BnB has apologised to a family who discovered they were being secretly filmed by a hidden camera at their accomodation in Cork.

Nealie and Andrew Barker from New Zealand – who were travelling Europe with their three kids – found the device in a smoke alarm in the property last month.

The father saw something called “IP Camera” linked to the house wi-fi – when he connected to it, a live feed of his family in the oher room popped up.

Air BnB’s given them a refund and removed the home from its site.

