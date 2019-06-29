A plane which came down in Kilkenny last night and claimed the life of a man crashed into electricity poles.

That’s according to the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The man in his early 50s who was flying the aircraft died in the accident in Rathcash, about 7 kilometres outside Kilkenny city.

The father of three and local businessman was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit’s Leo Murray says:

“The airplane was quite light. The pilot was operating from a private strip quite close to the actual site. He had taken off and was just doing just a local flight, and sadly collided with some electricity lines.”

“We surveyed the sight in daylight this morning. We have since recovered the aircraft to our facility in Gormanston Co.Meath.”

“We will give the it a full technical examination at this stage and in due course write a final report.”