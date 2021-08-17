After months of delays and rejections, the role of a permanent child psychologist has been filled at Wexford’s CAMHS centre.

The role was initially to be filled earlier this summer, however four people turned down the position at Arden House.

The new psychologist is expected to commnce work this week with no more delays expected.

Speaking to Beat News, Wexford TD James Browne says it’s a major boost to people in the area:

“This is not something way down in the future, it is an immediate appointment and an immediate role that will be filled.

“I think the most important thing is that the role is now being filled to provide that additional support to children – and parents – in the Wexford area.”