By Denise O’Donoghue

Stobart Air will operate a significantly reduced schedule this week.

The operator of Aer Lingus’ Regional services will also suspend all international flights from this Saturday as demand decreases at ‘unprecedented levels’.

In a statement, Stobart says international flights will be reduced to limited services between Dublin and Glasgow and Dublin and Edinburgh until Saturday. It also confirmed staff will be laid off.

“We have been engaging with our staff, their representatives and wider suppliers over recent days as we explored difficult but necessary measures to retain jobs such as voluntary unpaid leave and reduced working hours while reducing the cost base.

Now, given the decision to suspend international services, temporary lay-offs will be required. Consultation with staff and employee representative groups to make the difficult but necessary arrangements are underway.

Stobart Air apologised to customers and said it remains “committed to the resumption of services once the Covid-19 pandemic has ended”.

Aer Lingus said guests will be contacted to advise them of their options and they can change their flights using the ‘Manage Trip’ section on aerlingus.com.