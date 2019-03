Aer Lingus has pushed back the launch of a new route to Canada – a move that will likely affect hundreds of passengers.

The airline was due to start flights from Dublin to Montreal in August but they now won’t take off until the summer of 2020.

It is because of a delay in Aer Lingus getting new planes.

Any passengers already booked are entitled to a refund or a seat on another flight.

The airline didn’t reveal how many customers would be affected by this delay.

