The first Aer Lingus cargo flight will leave for China tomorrow morning to collect a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment.

It will return to Dublin airport late on Sunday evening.

The HSE is spending over €230m to buy the much-needed supplies for healthcare staff, in the battle against the coronavirus.

The Chinese Embassy in Dublin says landing slots for 10 Aer Lingus flights have been secured.

It comes as the Taoiseach said Ireland’s intensive care units will be at capacity within the next few days.

The number of people who have died having contracted Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 19.

There are over 40 Coronavirus patients in ICUs across the country.