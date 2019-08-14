Aer Lingus has announced special Autumn fares to North America.

The announcement comes following Norwegian’s decision to halt its transatlantic flights from next month.

The fares announced today by Aer Lingus start from €139.

The Irish airline operates 16 direct routes between Ireland and North America flying to destinations such as New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle as well as a recently launched route to Minneapolis-St Paul.

“While the aviation industry is faced with many challenges at present, at Aer Lingus we remain focused on continuing to operate our extensive European and North American networks to service the needs of our guests,” said Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter.

“We’re proud to have connected Ireland to North America for more than 60 years and wish to reassure our Irish guests that we’re planning for the next 60 with more new routes to come.

“The demand for travel to North America continues to grow and having launched our latest Autumn fares, there’s no better time for our Irish travellers to jet off.”

The special Autumn fares cover a number of routes from Dublin as well as two from Shannon.