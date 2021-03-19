By Dean Egan.

Adults who use drugs are being asked to take part in a new survey to explore drug trends in this country.

The HSE and Health Research Board are asking people over 18 to help improve understanding of drug use to improve harm reduction.

HSE spokesperson Vikki Killeen says they want to know if the pandemic has had an effect on usage:

“So we want to learn about the diverse groups who used drugs in Ireland.”

“We generally know a lot about people who are in treatment, and less about other groups.”

“We want to know if peoples drug use has changed because of Covid.”

“So we’re asking anyone who has used drugs in the last 12 months, to take a look at this survey.”

You can find a link to the survey, and more information here.

For information and support relating to your own or someone else’s drug use, go to www.drugs.ie , freephone the HSE Helpline on 1800 459 459 or email [email protected]