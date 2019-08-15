Adare Manor gears up for Ryder Cup

Adare Manor is looking to fill two key positions, namely director of banqueting and events, and assistant director of food and beverage.

The appointments come at an exciting time for Adare Manor. The five-star Co Limerick hotel was recently confirmed as the venue for the 2026 Ryder Cup, golf’s most prestigious international tournament.

Paul Heery, Adare Manor general manager, said: “We have a wonderful team here at Adare Manor and we are delighted to confirm that we have the opportunity to add two enthusiastic, inspirational and ambitious new members with plenty of flair to the expanding team.

“Here at Adare Manor, we strive to deliver exceptional and most memorable experiences for all of our guests, as we continue to exceed guest expectations consistently for hospitality standards.

Paul Heery, Adare Manor, general manager

“Adare Manor has attracted top talent from Ireland and internationally who understand the importance of maintaining the highest standards, as we continue to make our mark globally.”

Set on an 840-acre estate, Adare Manor reopened in November 2017 after an extensive 21-month restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme.

The new director of banqueting and events will have unique leadership skills, an understanding of the ethos and luxury of Adare Manor and an in-depth knowledge of the current industry trends.

The new assistant director of food and beverage will have a key role in overseeing the dining and banqueting operations.