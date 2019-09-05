Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood have tied the knot.

According to E!News, the couple got married at a private estate in Ojai, California in front of guests such as fellow CW stars Kevin Smith, Odette Annable and Paul Wesley.

Benoist confirmed their engagement earlier this year, taking to social media to say “yes yes yes it will always be yes”, along with a snap of her engagement ring. Wood posted the same picture on his own Instagram, writing “The happiest” along with a love heart.

30-year-old Benoist was married to Blake Jenner from 2015 to 2017.