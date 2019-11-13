Actor and comedian Niall Toibin passes away after long illness

By Denise O’Donoghue

Cork-born actor and comedian Niall Toibin has passed away, his family has confirmed.

A statement by his daughter, Sighle, said he died in Dublin this morning after a long illness. He was 89.

He is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren.

Niall’s wife, Judy, passed away in 2002.

He was born in Cork city on November 21, 1929.

Niall Toibin,President of Ireland Elect Michael D Higgins & Gay Byrne where Niall recieved a Lifetime Achievement Award from IFTA in 2011 during a Life on Screen Tribute at the IFI, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

His career began in radio drama in the 1950s, his most recent production for RTE Drama on One was 2020 by John Boorman in 2011.

He appeared in films and television shows such as Ryan’s Daughter, Ballykissangel, Far and Away, and Veronica Guerin.

Niall starring as Andy in the original production of Lovers by Brian Friel at The Gate Theatre; Brendan Behan in the original adaptation of Borstal Boy at the Abbey Theatre and on Broadway; and Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett at the National Theatre, London.

In 2010, he was honoured with a Doctor of Arts degree from UCC. He was awarded an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and in 2015, he was awarded the freedom of Cork city.

RTE recently commissioned a documentary on his life from film maker Brian Reddin for broadcast later this year.

Niall Toibin’s funeral arrangements will be announced later.