UPDATE: The young boy has passed away at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, more here

A young boy is in a critical condition this morning after he was knocked down by a jeep while cycling in county Carlow.

The incident happened in the Ballymartin area of Borris at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon.

The 10 year old was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is said to be critical.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station.