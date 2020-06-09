A woman lost her life after falling off a ferry on Sunday night.

It’s understood she entered the water off the Stena Horizon travelling between Cherbourg and Rosslare in County Wexford.

The incident took place off the Isle of Wight and a body was recovered from the water after some time.

The Weymouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat launched at about 1715 hours on Sunday to join the search for the woman who had fallen overboard in the middle of the Channel.

Just before the lifeboat arrived on scene at a position between Portland Bill and Guernsey, the crew learned that the body of the woman had been found.

A rescue boat from the Stena Horizon had found her body and had taken her on board the vessel, which then continued on its journey.