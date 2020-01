A woman in her 30s is being questioned by Gardaí in Wexford after the death of a man in Gorey.

The 33 year-old man was found with stab wounds in the front garden of a house in Ramsgate Village.

He was treated by Gardaí and emergency service, but died at the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda Station, and any witnesses are being asked to come forward.