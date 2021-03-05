By Dean Egan.

A woman in her 20s has been killed in a crash in Co. Wexford this morning.

The two car collision happened shortly before 6am on the New Line Road.

A young woman who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to the local Mortuary at Wexford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road remains closed at this time. Forensic Collision Investigators are currently carrying out their examinations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5.30am and 6am to make this footage available to Gardaí.