A Waterford woman says the pain she experienced from a spider bite was horrendous.

Ruth Farrell from Tramore has had three weeks of medical attention after the bite from what’s believed to have been a False Black Widow spider.

The mother of four got the bite after a spider jumped into her wellington boot when she was helping to clear an area at her back garden shed.

Speaking to Deise Today on her local radio station, Ruth says;

“The doctor thinks that possibly the spider bit in two places, or that the infection just took over.”

“It went right the way up to my knee.”