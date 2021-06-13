By Cillian Doyle.

The Mayor of Waterford has dubbed the removal and burning of Pride Flags as a “truly despicable act”.

The Pride Flags which were raised on Wednesday were set alight in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Once again it’s my sad duty to report that the Pride Flags were cut down overnight and removed from the flagpoles on The Mall. A truly despicable act.

It’s now once again in the hands of the Gardai. pic.twitter.com/cJgTrWqyOv — Mayor Damien Geoghegan (@damiengeoghegan) June 12, 2021

They had replaced original flags which had been destroyed earlier in the week.

So far a man in his 40s has been charged for the burning of the original flags, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Mayor Damien Geoghegan says there can be no question that this was a direct attack:

“The Tricolour hasn’t been touched on any stage – that indicates to me that it is a deliberate attack on the LGBT community by deliberately targeting the Pride Flags”

Mayor Geoghegan is calling for the people of Waterford to unite against what he called a “truly despicable act”:

“I can’t let these people win it’s as simple as that – the people of Waterford want to see those flags flying and it is my intention to be put back on The Mall”

“I would ask businesses and individuals to get them out and put them up – and show people that were wont be forced into submission.”

Meanwhile,

A Waterford councillor is expressing shock that Pride Flags have been targeted in the city again.

Green Party Councillor Jodie Power says it won’t stop the county from supporting Pride:

“Waterford is a very very compassionate town – this will not have a negative effect on the way we celebrate Pride.”