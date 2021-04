By Dean Egan.

A Tipperary family are mourning the death of a family member who died in a tragic surfing accident in New Zealand.

47-year-old Adrian King, who was from Ohope in New Zealand, died while surfing at Ohope West End Beach on April 9th.

Mr King used to live in Nenagh in County Tipperary and is survived by his wife Sinead, a native of Ballyannymore, and three children.

A memorial took place on Monday for Mr King.

Image: Adrian King