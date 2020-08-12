A Tipperary couple is celebrating after delivering their newborn baby in the front seat of their car.

Breda Devitt and Owen Houlihan were just 10 kilometres away from the hospital in Clonmel on Sunday morning when the head of the baby started to appear.

The couple pulled in to the hard shoulder of the dual carriageway, where Breda delivered baby Saoirse in the Toyota Avensis.

Owen says mammy and baby are both doing fine, but admits he was put out of his comfort zone while delivering the baby without any medical help:

“It takes half an hour for them [Emergency services] to come.”

“I’m scared of needles, but when you’re in that situation you have to do what you have to do.”