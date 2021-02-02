Nearly 2 in 5 written Leaving Cert exams scored higher than the calculated grades.

Over 2 thousand 200 students who sat deferred papers in November will receive their results at lunchtime today.

Around a third of the results were lower than the calculated grade that was awarded.

Students who earn more points than in the calculated grades will have the option to start a new higher point course in September.

President of the Institute of Guidance Councillors, Beatrice Dooley, outlines the process.

“The State Examinations Commission will notify the CAO of any improved grades today and then these improved results are communicated from the CAO to the Higher Educational Institutions.

“These will then determine if students have received an offer if the grades have been in place and had been issued in 2020 and they will then contact students directly in the week of February 8th.”

James Ó Muirithe is a Regional Officer with the Irish Second-Level Students Union and a 6th year student in Meanscoil San Nioclás in Dungarvan Co. Waterford.

Speaking to Beat News he says those unhappy with their results can appeal from February 9th.

“The Leaving Cert class of 2020 faced an extremely difficult year. I hope everyone who is getting their results today are pleased and that they are able to get through to any further education they are applying for.

“The traditional appeal process will be open for anyone receiving their results and appeals can be lodged from the 9th of February. I hope this will for all students to achieve their desired mark.”

As talks continue this week on this years Leaving Certificate format James O Murithe says history can not repeat itself for 2021 exam students.

“Even in a normal year the Leaving Cert results are such a stressful time for students and the 2020 class experienced that like no other.

“The amount of stress and anxiety that was reported that year was significantly higher than any other year and it’s starting to turn that way again.

“So when we are going forward with our recommendations for the government, we have to keep in mind that alongside creating an equitable process, we also need to make sure that students are being supported and treated as fairly as possible, given all of this stress and anxiety that didn’t exist in other years.”