A therapy pony that was stolen last weekend has been recovered by Gardaí in Cork.

The 8-year-old was taken from the Clonmel area of Tipperary on Saturday.

The pony acts as a therapy pony for its owner’s daughter, who has cerebral palsy and is a wheelchair user.

Gardaí safely recovered the pony in Cork this morning, and the owners are on route to be re-united.