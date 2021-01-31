Wintry falls will be seen over much of the country today as a status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for 18 counties.

The alert issued by Met Éireann covers all of Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, and all counties in Leinster aside from Wexford and Kilkenny.

The forecaster said some accumulations will be possible following the wintry falls, with the weather warning set to remain in place until 6pm Sunday evening.

It comes as a weather advisory is in place for the entire country up to midnight on Sunday, forecasting “very unsettled weather”.

Wet and windy conditions will bring a risk of localised flooding, while temperatures will be cold, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions.

Rain, turning to sleet or snow for a time over the northern half of the country, becoming patchier in the south later. Highs of 0 to 5 degrees generally, milder in the south west with highs of 6 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeast winds. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/0TBnbIBO09 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 31, 2021

Amid the weather alerts, the Irish Coast Guard is advising people to stay away from water, with spokesman Ger O’Flynn warning of treacherous conditions.

It comes as a swimmer was rescued at Sandycove in Dublin on Saturday morning, while a windsurfer was also rescued off Garrylucas Strand in west Cork.

“Many people who engage in all-year-round open water swimming are experienced, but it’s not a time to be experimenting and if you’re not familiar, water temperatures are particularly cold,” Mr O’Flynn said.

“Do observe the travel restrictions, and do observe and attend to your own basic safety and don’t engage in activities in areas which are not familiar.

“The old mantra from the Coast Guard is: stay back, stay high, stay dry.”