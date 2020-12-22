A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann is forecasting up to 40 millimetres of rain to fall across the five counties.

Heavy rain at times may cause some localised flooding.

The warning will remain in effect from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow morning.