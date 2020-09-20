South Eastern theatre group based in Waterford won best overall show for their production of CATS. They also won best musical director & best choreography. Both gongs were the latest in a long line of awards for the multi award winning David Hayes and Michelle Condon.

It was also a multi award winning night for New Ross Musical society – their production of Ghost the musical won Best actress for Ashley Doran along with Best programme & best technical while Tipperary Musical Society’s The Wedding Singer took the award for best house management.

Michael Collins a musical Drama written by the late Waterford writer and Director Bryan Flynn secured third place in Best Overall Show for Trim musical society.

Normally the event sees hundreds from all over the country flock to The INEC in Killarney but this year it was a virtual affair, in line with government health and safety guidelines.

The 2020 AIMS awards have also been called on to avoid whitewashing in the future. This follows the awarding of a best actor accolade to a Caucasian actor for playing a person of colour character in the musical Ragtime.