A 29-year-old woman has died after shots were fired in Derry, with police in Northern Ireland treating the death as a “terrorist incident”.

The victim has been named as Lyra McKee, who was a journalist.

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder inquiry after her death in the Creggan area of the city amid unrest yesterday evening.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton, from the PSNI, told a press conference this morning that police believe the attack was carried out by “violent dissident republicans”, adding: “Our assessment at this time would be that the New IRA is the most likely to be behind this and that forms our primary line of inquiry.”

Latest: Dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for shooting dead a journalist in Northern Ireland, police have said.

PSNI officers were carrying out a search operation in the Creggan area of Derry aimed at disrupting dissident republicans ahead of this weekend’s commemoration of Irish independence, when a situation developed during which more than 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers and two cars were hijacked and set on fire.

ACC Mark Hamilton says a murder inquiry has been launched & appeals to anyone with information to call police. A single gunman fired shots in a residential area and as result Ms McKee was wounded. Tragically she died from her injuries. pic.twitter.com/Y2CSmkPfl2 — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 19, 2019

During the unrest a gunman fired a number of shots at police, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said.

He said: “Lyra McKee, 29 years old, was wounded. She was taken away in a police Land Rover to Altnagelvin Hospital but unfortunately she has died there.

“We have now launched a murder inquiry here in the city.

ACC Mark Hamilton says the murder of Lyra McKee is ‘horrendous and unjustified’. He is appealing to those intent on violence to draw back. He says all these acts of violence are doing nothing but causing misery. pic.twitter.com/TuBFClFboO — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 19, 2019

“We believe this to be a terrorist act, we believe it has been carried out by violent dissident republicans, our assessment at this time is that the New IRA are most likely to be the ones behind this and that forms our primary line of inquiry.

Tributes have been paid to Lyra McKee, who was set to become a published author later this year.

Matthew Hughes said he had been left “devastated” by the death of one of his closest friends.

‏

“I just received the heartbreaking news that my friend @LyraMcKee was murdered tonight in a terrorist incident in Derry,” he tweeted.

“She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can’t imagine life without her, and yet now I must.”

I just received the heartbreaking news that my friend @LyraMcKee was murdered tonight in a terrorist incident in Derry. She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can’t imagine life without her, and yet now I must. I’m devastated — Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) April 19, 2019

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA in 1984, said Ms McKee was a “kind, gentle, witty and stubborn soul”.

“I have just heard, that my lovely friend Lyra was murdered tonight in Derry. I just can’t believe, that this witty, clever human being has been taken… Feel sick.”

I have just heard , that my lovely friend Lyra was murdered tonight in Derry. I just can’t believe , that this witty, clever human being has been taken. My thoughts are with her Mum Joan, girlfriend Sara and her brothers, sisters extended family and friends. Feel sick. https://t.co/GOFb0cSMqv — Ann Travers (@AnnTravers6) April 19, 2019

Mark H Durkan, SDLP MLA for Foyle, said he was left “heartbroken and angry” by the killing.

“Just leaving Creggan, heartbroken and angry at the senseless loss of a young life,” he tweeted.

Just leaving Creggan, heartbroken and angry at the senseless loss of a young life. Violence only creates victims, that’s all it ever has done. The thoughts and prayers of our city are with the young woman’s family and friends, may she rest in peace. — Mark H Durkan (@MarkHDurkan) April 18, 2019

“Violence (only creates victims, that’s all it ever has done. The thoughts and prayers of our city are with the young woman’s family and friends, may she rest in peace.”

Image: LinkedIn