UPDATE, 9:40: The M8 will remain closed southbound until further notice between J4 Urlingford and J5 Twomileborris following a serious collision. Conditions reamin foggy in the area.

A section of the M8 motorway is closed southbound following a collision.

The crash happened between Junction 4 Urlingford and Junction 5 Twomileborris – that stretch of road is closed to traffic.

It’s understood a lorry and 2 cars were involved in the collision on the M8 motorway Southbound.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

At least one person is said to have been seriously injured.

Motorists are being urged to take alternative routes and conditions are foggy in the area.