By Dean Egan.

A section of South Main Street in Wexford remains closed this morning, following a fire yesterday.

5 units of the fire brigade attended the scene at the Foggy Dew Bar and guesthouse.

Up to 8 people who were living in emergency accommodation have been temporarily moved by Wexford County Council.

Claire Malone from Wexford People Helping People’s appealing for donations to help those affected get back on their feet:

“At the moment we’re just looking for clothing and toiletries.”

“If you want to give any financial support, we’re asking that it be directed towards the new accommodation that the cases are staying in, to go towards food and drink.”