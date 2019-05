A search operation is underway off the south Wexford coast for the skipper of a fishing vessel who has gone missing.

The man, who is in his 40s and from the Kilmore Quay area, went missing overnight from his boat while out fishing near the Saltee islands.

Two RNLI lifeboats, fishing vessels, coastguard and the search and Rescue helicopter based at Waterford are taking part in the search.