By Dean Egan.

A Pride flag was vandalised in Carlow over the weekend.

The rainbow colours had been put up at De Mode Café in Ballon to support pride month.

In a tweet, the owners of the Café described it as a “sad day” when they arrived in work to find the remains of the flag on the ground.


Organisers of the annual Pride Festival in Carlow have condemned the attack:

“We are sad to see this happen in Carlow. ”

“Next year we are planning one of the biggest pride events to happen in the south east. Who’s with us?”

