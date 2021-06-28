By Dean Egan.

A Pride flag was vandalised in Carlow over the weekend.

The rainbow colours had been put up at De Mode Café in Ballon to support pride month.

In a tweet, the owners of the Café described it as a “sad day” when they arrived in work to find the remains of the flag on the ground.

It’s a sad Sunday when we arrive at work and find the remains of our #pride flag on the ground! Prejudice is obviously alive in #Ballon #Carlow disgusted by this! #cafedemode #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/D9HiLsqxzB — davecafedemode (@cafedemode101) June 27, 2021

Organisers of the annual Pride Festival in Carlow have condemned the attack:

“We are sad to see this happen in Carlow. ”

“Next year we are planning one of the biggest pride events to happen in the south east. Who’s with us?”

We are sad to see this happen in Carlow. Next year we are planning one of the biggest pride events to happen in the south east. Who’s with us? https://t.co/Hr9VmXg1wc — Carlow Pride Festival (@CarlowPrideFest) June 27, 2021