A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man in his 40s found in Carlow.

The discovery was made in a house at New Oak estate shortly after 3.30am yesterday morning.

Gardai were called to the scene where ambulance crew found him unresponsive and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It’s being described as an unexplained death and the post mortem will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford.