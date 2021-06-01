A phenomenon called “The Phil Collins Effect” has been identified by a group of researchers.

Behaviour experts looked at his career after an online video last year led to a surge in the singer’s popularity among young people – greater than in his heyday.

The study found he went through periods of success and decline, which lasted for about 10 years at a time.

Researcher Michael Beverland reckons the trend could see the return of other musicians.

“The 90s, I mean, he really was the complete opposite of that.”

“Commercially, he was in decline, critically he was really lambasted, and treated as something of a joke, and through the 2000’s he got rediscovered.”