By Dean Egan.

Waterford City Fire Service is reminding people that if they see something unfolding that doesn’t look right, to notify emergency services.

It comes after a person was rescued from the River Suir in Waterford last night.

Crews from Waterford responded to reports of a person who had entered the River Suir in the location of Rice bridge.

After a quick response and the launching of our rescue boat, the person was safely rescued from the water.

Waterford City Fire Service have thanked the person who initiated the call to 999 and the passer by who was there to throw the person in difficulty a lifebuoy.

People are being reminded that if they see something unfolding that does not look right, notify the proper services as soon as possible and do not presume somebody has done it already.