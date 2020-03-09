Update at 14:50

The Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade is to be called off after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on the Coronavirus.

Opposition leaders are being briefed this afternoon on the state of play when it comes to managing the virus.

Employers groups will also be briefed later on sick pay for those who are forced to self-isolate because of COVID-19.

The Taoiseach has also cut short his annual trip to the US to stay in Ireland tomorrow before traveling to the White House on Wednesday.

Cork city’s St Patrick’s Day parade has already been called off.

Earlier:

Several St.Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled in a bid to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in Ireland.

Communities in Tipperary, Wicklow, Cork and Kildare have made the decision to cancel the annual event due to Covid-19.

Many smaller parades across the country have already been called off, including three parades in the South East in Cappoquin, Dungarvan and Templemore.

A decision for all St. Patrick’s Day parades will be made in the next 24-48 hours.

According to the Irish Times, the parade in Minister for Health Simon Harris’ hometown, Greystones, has been stopped due a decision made by the St. Patrick’s Day committee and the Greystones municipal district.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Cllr Tom Fortune said “The decision was taken because we felt we should be proactive rather than reactive. We felt it was only right that we protect people who would be vulnerable to the virus.”

It follows the decision by hospitals across the South East to implement restrictions.

Wexford General Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital have introduced restrictions today, with such restrictions already in place in South Tipperary General and University Hospital Waterford.

Beat is aware of the following St. Patrick’s Day parade cancellations:

Cork City

Youghal, Cobh, Midleton, Bantry, Blarney and Whitegate in Co. Cork

Cappoquin and Dungarvan in Co. Waterford

Greystones and Newtown in Co. Wicklow

Templemore, Co. Tipperary

Sligo Town, Co. Sligo