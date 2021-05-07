By Dean Egan.

A new walk-in Covid-19 test centre opens in Wexford this morning.

The clinic is part of the HSE’s enhanced testing for local communities.

It will be based at Whitemill in Co. Wexford and will operate for the next 7 days.

No appointment is necessary, however people must not show any symptoms of the virus when attending.

The walk-in centre will be open from 10am-6pm daily.

