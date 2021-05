By Dean Egan.

There’s good news for Jaffa Cake fans this week as a new variation hits the shelves.

McVitie’s Jaffa Jonut, a doughnut ring filled with orange-flavoured filling and coated in dark chocolate, will be available in stores from May the 16th.

It follows similar twists on the 94-year-old classic like the Jaffa Cake bars and mini rolls.