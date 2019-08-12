A new tactic is being used by criminal gangs to smuggle phones and drugs into Irish prisons.

Flaming socks are being fired over the wall to burn a hole in security netting before dropping into the yard.

According to the Irish Independent, the method has become increasingly popular and has been used several times in recent weeks.

It follows the increased use of drones over the past 18 months to drop illegal drugs and phones into facilities.

In a single week in March of this year, some 50 packets of drugs and other contraband were delivered by drone or thrown into Wheatfield Prison.

Staff at Mountjoy Prison, where burning socks are regularly being thrown over the wall are now attempting to crack down on the latest method.

Flaming tennis balls have also been used in a similar manner in the past.