A new navy ship is being officially named and commissioned in Waterford this afternoon.

The L.E. George Bernard Shaw is the last new vessel in a series of four that began entering service in 2014.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is attending the event, along with Defence Minister and Wexford TD Paul Kehoe who officially commissioned the ship this lunchtime:

Kilkenny-native – Leftenant Phil Dicker – is the officer commanding the vessel, speaking to Beat news, he details more about their work:

In the (not so!) sunny South East today for the naming & commissioning of the LE George Bernard Shaw. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Irish Naval Service for their work, including their humanitarian efforts in the Mediterranean Sea, which have saved 1000s of lives. pic.twitter.com/JUvttbHh2m — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 30, 2019