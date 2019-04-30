A new navy ship is being officially named and commissioned in Waterford this afternoon.

The L.E. George Bernard Shaw is the last new vessel in a series of four that began entering service in 2014.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is attending the event, along with Defence Minister and Wexford TD Paul Kehoe who officially commissioned the ship this lunchtime:

 

Kilkenny-native – Leftenant Phil Dicker – is the officer commanding the vessel, speaking to Beat news, he details more about their work:

 

