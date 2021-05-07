By Dean Egan.

A new law that allows murdered children to be named comes into effect today.

It also allows the media to name people accused of killing them, and permits parents to speak publicly about their murdered children.

The amendment to the Children’s Act was proposed by Senator Michael McDowell, and later signed into law.

Senator McDowell says today is a very welcome day:

“The effect is that the decision of the court of appeal, given last year, which effectively prevented child victims of homicides being identified in reports of court proceedings, will be reversed largely speaking.”