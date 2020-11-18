A new film studio could be on it’s way to the South East.

A planning application has been submitted for a film studio in North Wexford.

Borleigh Manor, which sits on 160 acres of woodland just north of Gorey, is set to be the location of interest.

A planning application has been submitted to develop up to seven sound stages and related production facilities.

Ivan Dunleavy and John Gleeson plan to set up the film studio in the Model County.

Dunleavy is a former cheif executive of Pinewood Studios which is home to the global giant James Bond franchise.

John Gleeson is best known as Irish film producer who has worked on projects like Red Rock, The Loster, Moone Boy and many more.

It wouldn’t be the first time Hollywood action looked to the South East for filming opportunities.

In 1998, Steven Spielberg’s American War epic ‘Saving Private Ryan’ was famously shot on Curracloe Beach.

The 2015 heartwarming movie Brooklyn was also filmed in Enniscorthy, Wexford.

Speaking to Beat News; Wexford councilor Andrew Bolger says there would be many job opportunities if the plan goes ahead.

“It’ll bring 350 direct jobs and 30 for the studio.

“The most important and very interesting thing is that for the local people.

“They would be given the chance to be extras in any productions. This is really exciting for the many drama groups in Wexford.

He continued to say; “Many people have to turned to film and TV like Netflix, Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

“These are the big players that would hopefully be attracted to this film studio should the planning application go through.

“There would also be an opportunity for smaller productions in the studio.

“All in all this would be great for North Wexford, but also the South East as a whole.