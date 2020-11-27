A new ferry route direct from Ireland to France has been announced – which would stop trucks having to go through Britain.

The journey from Rosslare to Dunkirk would take 24 hours, and wouldn’t be faster than going through the UK however there are fears of long delays in England for customs checks after the Brexit transition period ends next month.

Operator EuRoRo will begin the service on January 1st 2021.

A report by the Government has shown there is enough capacity on ferry routes to accommodate the 150,000 trucks a year which use the UK as a land bridge between mainland Europe and Ireland.