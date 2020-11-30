A new booking system for driving tests is being launched today – to help with a waiting list of around 80,000 people.

It will allow customers to book a test, manage their applications and their licences.

Conor Faughnan, director of consumer affairs for AA Ireland, says it won’t solve the backlog;

“While it’s a nice customer feature, it doesn’t address their fundamental problem.”

“They have a huge backlog of driving tests, it’s 80,000 people and growing.”

“The waiting list to do the driving test was about 6 weeks when Covid hit, it’s now 30 weeks and worsening.”

“Although they’ve said they need more testers, and are recruiting, they haven’t managed to do that yet.”