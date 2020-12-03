A national weather advisory for cold weather is in place until Friday night.

Heavy hail, sleet and snow showers are expected in Co. Donegal today.

Met Eireann has a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for the county until midnight tonight.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather explains what conditions are on the way:

“There’s really going to be a sudden drop in temperatures.”

“It’s going to stay cold now for the next couple of days, particularly today, tomorrow and into the weekend.”

A cool morning with temperatures ranging from 1c to 7c, highest in Southwest. Heavy showers this morning with risk of hail and sleet. Feeling cool today as temps struggle to get above 5c in most areas. Frost tonight as it drops to as low as -4c with risk of icy patches. pic.twitter.com/Tz2cxjWo5Q — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 3, 2020