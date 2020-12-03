A national weather advisory for cold weather is in place until Friday night.

Heavy hail, sleet and snow showers are expected in Co. Donegal today.

Met Eireann has a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for the county until midnight tonight.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather explains what conditions are on the way:


“There’s really going to be a sudden drop in temperatures.”

“It’s going to stay cold now for the next couple of days, particularly today, tomorrow and into the weekend.”

