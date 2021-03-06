By Cillian Doyle.

A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Tipperary.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 2.10pm this afternoon (Saturday 6th March) on the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí attended the scene and a motorbike was located in a ditch.

The male motorcyclist aged in his late 40s was fatally injured.

His body was taken to the Mortuary in Templemore where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed as a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place. The road is expected to be open in the morning. Local diversions are in place at this time.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.