A Tipperary woman is imparting nuggets of wisdom to children with her series of storybooks.

She alongside a graphic designer and child psychotherapist have created a number of storybooks about a crow family; all of which have an important message behind them.

From picking up dog poo in the park to avoiding litter and keeping cool at the dentist, the books have been well received all over the country.

Her latest book called “Alice goes to big school” is about a young crow who is nervous about moving on from playschool. The story aims to keep children calm when crossing the bridge into primary school.

The books have been a great success but they originally started as a passion project for her nephews during the first lockdown in 2020.

Speaking to Beat, Michelle Tobin explains the message behind the books

“It’s just forcing home that idea that it’s [primary school] is going to be a great time in your life, you’re going to meet your best friends, be learning new things and having new experiences.

Not to be scared and not to be worries, enjoy it and most important of all, just to be yourself.”