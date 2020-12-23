It is being reported this lunchtime that a member of Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

In line with public health advice, all Ministers are restricting their movements while awaiting a COVID test and result.

The Cabinet met yesterday to approve further restrictions over the coming weeks.

The news comes as the CEO of the HSE says health officials are working on the ‘absolute premise’ that the new contagious strain of Covid 19 is already here.

The country will start reverting back to Level 5 restrictions from tomorrow in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

970 new cases were recorded yesterday and that’s expected to rise today.

Paul Reid says Ireland is at a dangerous position and they believe the new contagious strain is already here.

“We haven’t identified it to date but the safest thing to say is that it doesn’t indicate that it is not here. We are working on the absolute presmise that it is here.”