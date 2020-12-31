Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 9:25am this morning at Ballyeden, Davidstown, Enniscorthy, County Wexford.

The only occupant of the car involved, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has since been removed for a post mortem which will be carried out at a later date.

The road was closed for a period as Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene but is now fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.