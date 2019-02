A 19 year old man has been killed in a crash in Wicklow.

It happened when the car he was a passenger in hit a ditch on Vale Road in Arklow at around 9.40 last night.

The 18 year old male driver was also injured but he wasn’t taken to hospital.

The stretch of road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

